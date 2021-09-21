JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Washington Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40,828.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $460.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

