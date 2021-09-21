Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

