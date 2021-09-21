JustBet Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $554.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00172883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00111426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.51 or 0.06996037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,668.67 or 1.00593276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.28 or 0.00790427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.