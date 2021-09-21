JustInvest LLC Buys 1,782 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $960,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Five9 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.66 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.30.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.