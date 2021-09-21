JustInvest LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

