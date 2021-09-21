JustInvest LLC Has $700,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 217.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $255.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

