JustInvest LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

