JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara stock opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

