JustInvest LLC Purchases 3,919 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

