JustInvest LLC Takes $639,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,526.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

