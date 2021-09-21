Kalos Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 160,054 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 160,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRSP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 5,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,251. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

