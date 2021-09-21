Kalos Management Inc. Buys 796 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

LPLA traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,376. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

