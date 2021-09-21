Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $286.48. 603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,827. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.87 and a 200 day moving average of $271.41.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

