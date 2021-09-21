Kalos Management Inc. Raises Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,602,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,357. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

