Kalos Management Inc. Sells 5,648 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up about 0.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

TAK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 33,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

