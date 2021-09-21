Kalos Management Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 416,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,197,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

