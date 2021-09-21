Kalos Management Inc. Trims Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. National CineMedia accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of National CineMedia worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 124,259 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 4,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,711. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $234.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

