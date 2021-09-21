Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Trading Down 1.6%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 126,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 127,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

KRRGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.