Katalyo Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $171,219.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00175132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00114341 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.24 or 0.07016773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.10 or 1.00258965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.00801791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

