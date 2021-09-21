KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

