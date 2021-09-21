Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ KFFB opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFFB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

