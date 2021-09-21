Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 2.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $32,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $172.93. 3,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.