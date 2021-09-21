King DAG (KDAG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,620.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $35,620.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00129538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00045315 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

