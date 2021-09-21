Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KGF opened at GBX 349.90 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 351.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.