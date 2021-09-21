Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $10.13.
About Kingsoft
