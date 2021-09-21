Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

