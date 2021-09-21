KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $69,416.69 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 14,801 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $69,416.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLXE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 196,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.37.

KLXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 55,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 54,149 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.