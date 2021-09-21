Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.10. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

KNX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.12. 6,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

