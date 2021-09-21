Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 302 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Novartis by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

