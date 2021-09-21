Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,802,286 shares of company stock worth $2,528,435,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $398.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

