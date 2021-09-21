Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

