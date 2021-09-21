Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

