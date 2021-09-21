Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

