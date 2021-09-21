Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 11,287 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 61.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 170,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 97,148 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 32.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,790 shares of company stock valued at $95,812,989. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -282.64 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

