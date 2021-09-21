Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,774.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,746.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,450.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

