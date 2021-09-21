Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Shares of XCEM opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

