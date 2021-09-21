Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Down 4.7%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 10,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,864,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts purchased 4,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $84,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 209,084 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,713,337 shares of company stock valued at $123,268,014 in the last ninety days.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

