K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.8 days.

OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $800.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.98 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

