Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $85.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.