L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.60. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,362,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

