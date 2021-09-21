Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,076.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $$70.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

