Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.50

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

About Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

