Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
LPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
LPTX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 272,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,222. The company has a market cap of $197.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
