Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

LPTX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 272,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,222. The company has a market cap of $197.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

