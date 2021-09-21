Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

