Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legrand in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Legrand has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $116.50.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.