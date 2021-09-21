L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Update

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNFA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,553,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,791,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

NYSE LNFA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. L&F Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.