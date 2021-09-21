LikeCoin Market Cap Hits $25.32 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $25.32 million and $44,116.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00127397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044084 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,056,352,717 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,023,399 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.