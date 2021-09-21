Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $5,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Limbach has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

