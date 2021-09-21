Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE LNC opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

