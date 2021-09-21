Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce $95.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.70 million to $99.50 million. Livent reported sales of $72.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $385.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after buying an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 2,311,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. Livent has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

