LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $907,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $3,469,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 20.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $532,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMAO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.99.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

